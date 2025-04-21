Left Menu

Trade Talks: Strengthening India-US Strategic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance held discussions to strengthen India-US strategic relations, focusing on a trade pact. Vance's visit comes amid ongoing negotiations for a bilateral agreement. The US and India aim to address tariff issues and market access through these negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial discussions with US Vice President JD Vance on Monday, against a backdrop of ongoing bilateral trade pact negotiations.

The dialogues are anticipated to explore avenues to bolster India-US strategic ties, while addressing New Delhi's apprehensions over Washington's trade policies.

Post discussion, Modi will host a dinner for Vance, his Indian-origin spouse Usha Chilukuri, and accompanying senior US officials.

Vance's four-day India visit, marking the first by a US vice president since Joe Biden in 2013, began with his arrival in Delhi, following an Italian trip.

Amid paused US tariff regimes impacting several nations including India, the bilateral trade talks aim to resolve key issues such as tariffs and market access.

Vance will also journey to Jaipur and Agra with his family during this visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

