Khadi's Soaring Success: A Decade of Growth

In an impressive showcase of growth, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises reported a considerable increase in sales of Khadi and village industry products, reaching Rs 1,70,551.37 crore in the financial year 2024-25 from Rs 31,154.19 crore in 2013-14.

The production of these traditional products also witnessed a remarkable climb, hitting Rs 1,16,599.75 crore last fiscal, in contrast to Rs 26,109.07 crore a decade ago, reflecting the sector's robust expansion.

Notably, employment opportunities have expanded by 49.23%, as cumulative employment spiked from 1.30 crore in 2013-14 to 1.94 crore in 2024-25, illustrating the essential role of Khadi and village industries in job creation.

