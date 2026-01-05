Left Menu

Residents Rally Against Supreme Court's Stray Dogs Directive

Scores of Lucknow citizens protested at Eco Garden, criticizing a Supreme Court order on stray dogs as inhumane. Protesters urge a scientific approach, highlighting shelter shortages and vaccination neglect. They aspire for harmonious coexistence with animals, as BJP's Maneka Gandhi calls the court's decision divisive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:18 IST
Residents Rally Against Supreme Court's Stray Dogs Directive
People protesting at Eco Garden against SC order on stray dogs, Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Lucknow, a throng of concerned residents assembled at Eco Garden to protest a contentious Supreme Court order concerning stray dogs. The directive aims to remove the animals from sensitive locations, sparking backlash for its perceived inhumanity.

Protesters articulated their grievances to ANI, advocating for a humane, scientifically grounded approach. One rally participant stressed the need for vaccination programs and criticized the lack of shelters, which exacerbates the stray dog crisis. Another voiced concerns over animal welfare, urging the top court to foster a society where humans and animals coexist peacefully.

Prominent BJP leader Maneka Gandhi also weighed in, denouncing the ruling as creating division and tension over animal welfare issues. She emphasized the importance of the Animal Welfare Act, urging the court to uphold its principles. The protest highlights the broader national debate over humane treatment and legal frameworks for animal care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

 India
2
Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

 India
3
India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

 India
4
Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Return

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Retur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026