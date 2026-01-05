Residents Rally Against Supreme Court's Stray Dogs Directive

In Lucknow, a throng of concerned residents assembled at Eco Garden to protest a contentious Supreme Court order concerning stray dogs. The directive aims to remove the animals from sensitive locations, sparking backlash for its perceived inhumanity.

Protesters articulated their grievances to ANI, advocating for a humane, scientifically grounded approach. One rally participant stressed the need for vaccination programs and criticized the lack of shelters, which exacerbates the stray dog crisis. Another voiced concerns over animal welfare, urging the top court to foster a society where humans and animals coexist peacefully.

Prominent BJP leader Maneka Gandhi also weighed in, denouncing the ruling as creating division and tension over animal welfare issues. She emphasized the importance of the Animal Welfare Act, urging the court to uphold its principles. The protest highlights the broader national debate over humane treatment and legal frameworks for animal care.

(With inputs from agencies.)