Transportation Policy Clash: Congestion Pricing Battle Heats Up

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned that the Trump administration may block environmental approvals for Manhattan projects unless congestion pricing is halted. Duffy has set a deadline for New York Governor Kathy Hochul to respond by May 21; action may begin on May 28 if demands are unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:56 IST
In a significant transportation policy standoff, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Monday that the Trump administration may obstruct environmental approvals for Manhattan projects should New York fail to cease its congestion pricing system.

Duffy's warning came in a stern communication to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, emphasizing that a response is required by May 21. The transportation secretary highlighted the possibility of initiating countermeasures as early as May 28 if the state does not act accordingly.

The controversy revolves around New York's congestion pricing program, which began in January, imposing a $9 charge on most passenger vehicles entering Manhattan south of 60th Street during peak times. Governor Hochul has so far ignored an earlier deadline on April 20 to abandon the initiative, posing a significant challenge to the state's transportation strategy.

