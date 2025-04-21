Transportation Policy Clash: Congestion Pricing Battle Heats Up

In a significant transportation policy standoff, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Monday that the Trump administration may obstruct environmental approvals for Manhattan projects should New York fail to cease its congestion pricing system.

Duffy's warning came in a stern communication to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, emphasizing that a response is required by May 21. The transportation secretary highlighted the possibility of initiating countermeasures as early as May 28 if the state does not act accordingly.

The controversy revolves around New York's congestion pricing program, which began in January, imposing a $9 charge on most passenger vehicles entering Manhattan south of 60th Street during peak times. Governor Hochul has so far ignored an earlier deadline on April 20 to abandon the initiative, posing a significant challenge to the state's transportation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)