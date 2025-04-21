Modern Marvel: Amrit Bharat Trains Revolutionize Travel Between Bihar and Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a revolutionary new train service connecting Bihar's Saharsa to Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on April 24, according to the Railway Board's announcement. This will mark the second such modern train route fostering connectivity for Bihar with major cities across India.

Named the Amrit Bharat train, the service will offer state-of-the-art amenities including foldable snack tables, mobile holders, and advanced safety features, designed for easy affordability for middle-class travelers. The train construction maximizes efficiency through push-and-pull technology, enabling faster journeys and minimal operational delays.

Railway Board Executive Director Dilip Kumar explains that the non-AC train will introduce new safety standards with features such as real-time monitoring systems and fire detection mechanisms in all coaches. This launch signifies a significant advancement in rail travel, broadening access for economically weaker sections.

