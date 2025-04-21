Left Menu

Modern Marvel: Amrit Bharat Trains Revolutionize Travel Between Bihar and Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Amrit Bharat train service, a non-AC train linking Bihar's Saharsa with Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, on April 24. The service aims to benefit middle-class and economically weaker sections, boasting state-of-the-art features and enhanced security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a revolutionary new train service connecting Bihar's Saharsa to Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on April 24, according to the Railway Board's announcement. This will mark the second such modern train route fostering connectivity for Bihar with major cities across India.

Named the Amrit Bharat train, the service will offer state-of-the-art amenities including foldable snack tables, mobile holders, and advanced safety features, designed for easy affordability for middle-class travelers. The train construction maximizes efficiency through push-and-pull technology, enabling faster journeys and minimal operational delays.

Railway Board Executive Director Dilip Kumar explains that the non-AC train will introduce new safety standards with features such as real-time monitoring systems and fire detection mechanisms in all coaches. This launch signifies a significant advancement in rail travel, broadening access for economically weaker sections.

