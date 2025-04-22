Nomura's Bold Acquisition and UK's Strategic Moves

Nomura, a major Japanese investment bank, is set to purchase Macquarie Group's public asset management operations in the US and Europe for $1.8 billion. This significant acquisition highlights Nomura's strategic expansion in the Western markets.

The UK government is planning to increase explosive production domestically. This move aims to enhance national defense capabilities and reduce the nation's dependence on imported explosives, notably from the US.

Contributions to UK staff pensions have decreased by 16% over the past three years. Adjusted for inflation, this fall reaches 30%, raising concerns about companies' efforts to secure employee retirement funds.

