TREVOC Group's Bold Expansion: Pioneering Luxury Living in Haryana's Tier-2 Cities

TREVOC Group, the developer behind Gurugram's prestigious TREVOC Royal Residences, is embarking on an ambitious Rs. 200 crore expansion plan targeting high-growth Tier-2 markets in Haryana. This rollout will span 24 to 30 months, focusing on plotted developments, low-rise gated communities, and the region's inaugural hospitality-branded villa project.

A significant bolster to TREVOC's expansion is the region's evolving infrastructure. Notable projects include the new Gurugram-Sohna Elevated Road, a proposed metro link enhancing Sohna's strategic importance within the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and the Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which will cut travel time to the capital to under 45 minutes.

With funding sourced from personal capital and a consolidated investor network, TREVOC aims to make its initial project launches in Sohna and Kundli by Q4 2025, followed by further advancements across Sonipat, Panipat, and Karnal. These developments will feature premium villa communities co-branded with hospitality leaders, epitomizing TREVOC's commitment to luxury and design excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)