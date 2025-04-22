Left Menu

TREVOC Group's Bold Expansion: Pioneering Luxury Living in Haryana's Tier-2 Cities

TREVOC Group is committing Rs. 200 crore to expand into Haryana's Tier-2 markets, including Sohna and Panipat, focusing on plotted developments and hospitality-branded villas. Infrastructure advancements like the Delhi-Panipat RRTS and Gurugram-Sohna Elevated Road bolster this 24-30 month venture, co-branded with premium hospitality partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:49 IST
TREVOC Group's Bold Expansion: Pioneering Luxury Living in Haryana's Tier-2 Cities
TREVOC Group announces 200 cr investment plan for Haryana's tier 2 cities. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TREVOC Group, the developer behind Gurugram's prestigious TREVOC Royal Residences, is embarking on an ambitious Rs. 200 crore expansion plan targeting high-growth Tier-2 markets in Haryana. This rollout will span 24 to 30 months, focusing on plotted developments, low-rise gated communities, and the region's inaugural hospitality-branded villa project.

A significant bolster to TREVOC's expansion is the region's evolving infrastructure. Notable projects include the new Gurugram-Sohna Elevated Road, a proposed metro link enhancing Sohna's strategic importance within the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and the Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which will cut travel time to the capital to under 45 minutes.

With funding sourced from personal capital and a consolidated investor network, TREVOC aims to make its initial project launches in Sohna and Kundli by Q4 2025, followed by further advancements across Sonipat, Panipat, and Karnal. These developments will feature premium villa communities co-branded with hospitality leaders, epitomizing TREVOC's commitment to luxury and design excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025