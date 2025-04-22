Left Menu

India's Path to 2047: A Vision for Inclusive Growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman articulates India's ambitious plans for growth and development over the next two decades, focusing on reforms, infrastructure, and digital public infrastructure. Emphasizing inclusive and sustainable growth, these efforts are set against global changing dynamics while aiming to elevate the nation to a developed status by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:17 IST
India's Path to 2047: A Vision for Inclusive Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is laying the groundwork for a decade of robust growth and transformation, as outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Speaking at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, she emphasized the necessity of bold reforms and enhanced domestic capabilities, tailored for an evolving global order.

Sitharaman highlighted how India's recent Union Budgets have planted seeds for multi-sectoral advancement, citing structural reforms, compliance reduction, business law decriminalization, and expanded digital services. The investment in infrastructure development over the last decade has been crucial to bolstering investor confidence and manufacturing-led growth.

Looking ahead, the Finance Minister underscored the nation's commitment to becoming a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of its independence. This includes supporting the MSME sector, increasing women's participation in the workforce, and leveraging digital public infrastructure to improve governmental services. These efforts aim to sustain India's economic momentum, harness opportunities, and tackle rising global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025