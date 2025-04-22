India's Path to 2047: A Vision for Inclusive Growth

India is laying the groundwork for a decade of robust growth and transformation, as outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Speaking at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, she emphasized the necessity of bold reforms and enhanced domestic capabilities, tailored for an evolving global order.

Sitharaman highlighted how India's recent Union Budgets have planted seeds for multi-sectoral advancement, citing structural reforms, compliance reduction, business law decriminalization, and expanded digital services. The investment in infrastructure development over the last decade has been crucial to bolstering investor confidence and manufacturing-led growth.

Looking ahead, the Finance Minister underscored the nation's commitment to becoming a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of its independence. This includes supporting the MSME sector, increasing women's participation in the workforce, and leveraging digital public infrastructure to improve governmental services. These efforts aim to sustain India's economic momentum, harness opportunities, and tackle rising global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)