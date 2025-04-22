Flipkart Brings Operations Home: Relocates Holding Company to India

Flipkart, the prominent e-commerce platform originating in India, is set to shift its holding company from Singapore back to its home country. This strategic transition underscores Flipkart's commitment to India, as highlighted by a company spokesperson who pointed out the supportive business landscape crafted by the Indian government.

Founded in 2007 by IIT alumni Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Flipkart quickly rose to dominance in the Indian market, capturing attention globally and leading to its acquisition by Walmart in 2018 for a staggering USD 16 billion. The recent move to relocate aligns with Flipkart's operational roots and the thriving potential of the Indian economy.

With a massive user base exceeding 100 million and over 8 million monthly shipments, Flipkart aims to bolster its service agility through this legal realignment, pending necessary approvals. The company remains a Walmart subsidiary and continues to innovate, including launching Flipkart Quick, a hyperlocal delivery service expanding across several cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)