PhysicsWallah Students Shine with Top JEE Main 2025 Results

The students from the educational platform PhysicsWallah (PW) achieved remarkable success in the JEE Main 2025 exam, securing five All India Ranks within the top 100, including three with a 100-percentile score. Among the high achievers, Shiven Toshniwal from Gujarat secured AIR 9, followed by Saurav from Uttar Pradesh at AIR 12, and Archisman Nandy from West Bengal at AIR 13, each of whom topped their respective states. Additional top 100 placements included students Mohit Agrawal and Thrayambhakesh H, at AIR 90 and 92 respectively.

Beyond the top rankings, PW students Ishant Verma from Mizoram and Pranay Kumar Roy from Arunachal Pradesh also stood as state toppers. Several others achieved All India Ranks under 100 across various categories, emphasizing the extensive reach and diverse success of PhysicsWallah's curriculum. Their results underscore the efficacy of PW's unique blend of online and offline learning programs.

PhysicsWallah's founder, Alakh Pandey, congratulated the students for their dedication and achievements, reinforcing the platform's mission to support students' academic journeys with tools like the 'Kattar JEE Advanced' series on YouTube. Founded in 2020, PW has quickly expanded from its initial YouTube channel to become a major educational hub offering hybrid learning initiatives. With backing from renowned investors, the platform strives to democratize education across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)