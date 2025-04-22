Left Menu

PhysicsWallah Students Shine with Top JEE Main 2025 Results

PhysicsWallah students have excelled in the JEE Main 2025 exam, securing top All India Ranks under 100 and three perfect scores. This achievement highlights PW's effective educational approach combining digital and physical platforms. Top performers hailed from various states, showcasing the platform's wide-reaching impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:11 IST
PhysicsWallah Students Shine with Top JEE Main 2025 Results
PW Celebrates Student Success in JEE Main 2025, Five students secure spots in National Top Rankers. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The students from the educational platform PhysicsWallah (PW) achieved remarkable success in the JEE Main 2025 exam, securing five All India Ranks within the top 100, including three with a 100-percentile score. Among the high achievers, Shiven Toshniwal from Gujarat secured AIR 9, followed by Saurav from Uttar Pradesh at AIR 12, and Archisman Nandy from West Bengal at AIR 13, each of whom topped their respective states. Additional top 100 placements included students Mohit Agrawal and Thrayambhakesh H, at AIR 90 and 92 respectively.

Beyond the top rankings, PW students Ishant Verma from Mizoram and Pranay Kumar Roy from Arunachal Pradesh also stood as state toppers. Several others achieved All India Ranks under 100 across various categories, emphasizing the extensive reach and diverse success of PhysicsWallah's curriculum. Their results underscore the efficacy of PW's unique blend of online and offline learning programs.

PhysicsWallah's founder, Alakh Pandey, congratulated the students for their dedication and achievements, reinforcing the platform's mission to support students' academic journeys with tools like the 'Kattar JEE Advanced' series on YouTube. Founded in 2020, PW has quickly expanded from its initial YouTube channel to become a major educational hub offering hybrid learning initiatives. With backing from renowned investors, the platform strives to democratize education across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025