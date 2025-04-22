Panache Runway Season 8 Shine with Glamour and Esteemed Winners

Mumbai, Maharashtra witnessed a dazzling showcase of fashion on April 20th during the Face of Panache Runway - Season 8 grand finale, held at the opulent Hotel Sahara Star. The event was expertly curated by designer Vishal Kapoor 'VK', and it unfolded with great fanfare and a star-studded lineup.

This glamorous evening was lit up by the presence of high-profile personalities like producer-director Nivedita Basu, actress Jaswir Kaur, and actor Mannan Joshi, among others. Esteemed chief guest Sunil Sethi also marked the ceremony, along with distinguished guests of honour like Sanjay Panjwani and Smita Chawan. PRIYA TIWARI and SONAL WAGHMARE were honored as Panache Queens & Brand Ambassadors 2025.

The 3-day event featured extensive runway training and glamorous makeover shoots, with participants poised to become faces on magazine covers and digital platforms. A mesmerizing performance by Kathak artist Lakshya Sharma and dynamic hosting by Parvej Mantrri added extra lustre to the event, celebrating both fashion excellence and individual talent.

