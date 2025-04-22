Left Menu

Tragic Road Collision in Madhya Pradesh Claims Three Lives

Three individuals lost their lives in a tragic road collision involving a truck, van, and scooter in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh. The accident took place on the Sagar-Khurai Road bridge near Jerai village. The deceased, two van passengers and a scooter rider, remain unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:23 IST
In a heartbreaking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, three people perished following a collision involving a truck, a van, and a two-wheeler, police reported on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on the Sagar-Khurai Road bridge near Jerai village, within the jurisdiction of the Naryaoli police station, station in-charge Kapil Lakshakar stated.

According to Lakshakar, two of the victims were in the van while the third was riding the scooter. Both vehicles sustained considerable damage, and the identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

