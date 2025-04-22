Tragic Road Collision in Madhya Pradesh Claims Three Lives

In a heartbreaking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, three people perished following a collision involving a truck, a van, and a two-wheeler, police reported on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on the Sagar-Khurai Road bridge near Jerai village, within the jurisdiction of the Naryaoli police station, station in-charge Kapil Lakshakar stated.

According to Lakshakar, two of the victims were in the van while the third was riding the scooter. Both vehicles sustained considerable damage, and the identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)