FTSE 100 Rises Amid Global Economic Tensions

The FTSE 100 index in the UK gained 0.3% as positive investor sentiment emerged following remarks by a Bank of England policymaker. These comments suggested lower inflation due to U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, other global markets struggled, with European bourses dipping, largely reacting to criticisms by President Trump.

The FTSE 100 index in the UK climbed by 0.3% on Tuesday, outperforming global markets after a Bank of England policymaker's comments suggested that U.S. tariffs might lead to lower inflation in Britain.

Policymaker Megan Greene explained that Britain could benefit from cheaper imports from Asia and Europe as the UK opts not to impose reciprocal tariffs. Her insights come ahead of a key monetary policy meeting on May 8, where financial markets have entirely priced in a rate cut.

Amidst the fluctuating economic climate, global markets saw varied responses. European indices declined following President Trump's critique of the Federal Reserve Chair, sparking a U.S. asset selloff. In-house, British staples and supermarkets showed gains with precious metal miners reaching a three-year high as gold prices soared.

