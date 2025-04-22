Left Menu

Cement Sector Set for Growth: Demand Surge Expected

Cement prices are poised to rise by 2-4% in the current fiscal year, with demand growth projected at 6.5-7.5%, driven by increased budget allocations for infrastructure and rural housing projects. The cement sector anticipates a revival of urban housing in FY26 due to interest rate cuts and better execution of governmental schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:28 IST
Cement Sector Set for Growth: Demand Surge Expected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cement prices in India are anticipated to increase by 2-4% this fiscal year, which could enhance revenue for cement companies, according to a recent report from Crisil.

Demand for cement is projected to grow between 6.5% and 7.5% due to budget boosts for core infrastructure and rural housing, as well as favorable monsoon conditions driving agricultural income.

Despite a dip in FY25 caused by election-related slowdowns and distributed monsoons affecting construction, the demand is set to rebound, propelled by an 11% increase in infrastructure allocations across 12 states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025