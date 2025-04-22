Cement Sector Set for Growth: Demand Surge Expected
Cement prices are poised to rise by 2-4% in the current fiscal year, with demand growth projected at 6.5-7.5%, driven by increased budget allocations for infrastructure and rural housing projects. The cement sector anticipates a revival of urban housing in FY26 due to interest rate cuts and better execution of governmental schemes.
Cement prices in India are anticipated to increase by 2-4% this fiscal year, which could enhance revenue for cement companies, according to a recent report from Crisil.
Demand for cement is projected to grow between 6.5% and 7.5% due to budget boosts for core infrastructure and rural housing, as well as favorable monsoon conditions driving agricultural income.
Despite a dip in FY25 caused by election-related slowdowns and distributed monsoons affecting construction, the demand is set to rebound, propelled by an 11% increase in infrastructure allocations across 12 states.
