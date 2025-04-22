Left Menu

IMF Cuts Growth Projections Amid Global Financial Strain

The International Monetary Fund has lowered its 2025 growth forecasts for emerging economies, including Mexico and China. Factors such as tighter funding conditions and reduced development cash threaten these economies. U.S. tariffs and policy uncertainty compound the slowdown, posing challenges for global growth recovery post-pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:34 IST
IMF Cuts Growth Projections Amid Global Financial Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Tuesday a downward revision of its 2025 growth projections for emerging economies such as Mexico and China. This action highlights concerns that tighter financial conditions and a lack of development funding could challenge these nations significantly.

Moreover, economic policies under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, including tariffs, have stymied global growth at a critical recovery point post-COVID-19 pandemic, amid geopolitical tensions like Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to the IMF's World Economic Outlook, forecasts for emerging markets for this year and 2026 have been reduced to 3.7% and 3.9% respectively, indicating a stark decline from the projected 4.3% growth for 2024.

The IMF also reported that many emerging economies now face tighter fiscal constraints compared to a decade ago, with debt servicing consuming an increasing share of fiscal revenues. Challenges are exacerbated amid scarce international development assistance, necessitating fiscal adjustments with potential adverse impacts on growth and living standards in low-income countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025