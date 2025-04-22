Left Menu

Tariffs Threaten U.S.-China Trade Future

The International Monetary Fund reports a predicted decline in bilateral trade between the U.S. and China due to recently imposed tariffs. According to IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, these tariffs could have long-term negative repercussions globally if maintained.

The International Monetary Fund has warned of a significant reduction in trade between the United States and China, the globe's leading economies, following the imposition of recent tariffs. Speaking on Tuesday, IMF's chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas highlighted the potential consequences of this economic friction.

According to Gourinchas, if these tariffs remain in place, they could negatively impact every region across the globe in the long run. The IMF's predictions signal troubling times ahead for international trade relations.

This development comes amid ongoing economic tensions between the two superpowers, which could reshape global economies if the situation does not improve. Both nations are influential players on the world stage, and their trade policies deeply affect other regions.

