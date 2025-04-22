Strategic Leadership Shuffle: Air India Express Appoints New Chairman

In a major strategic maneuver within Tata Group's airline division, Campbell Wilson has resigned as Chairman of Air India Express. He will be replaced by Nipun Aggarwal, a Tata Group veteran already serving as Air India's Chief Commercial Officer. The change is part of ongoing efforts to optimize operations.

Wilson announced his decision to step down in an internal message to staff, highlighting that significant structural changes have been completed since June 2022, when he was appointed as Chairman. The focus now shifts to fully leveraging and integrating the group's fleet, network, and loyalty programs.

Nipun Aggarwal's new role aims to better coordinate the commercial strategies of Air India and Air India Express, enhancing operational synergies. Meanwhile, Captain Basil Kwauk will assume executive duties on the board, pending regulatory approval, ensuring leadership continuity and growth alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)