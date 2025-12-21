Keystone Realtors to Launch Luxury Project in Mumbai with Rs 3,000 Crore Potential
Keystone Realtors, known for their Rustomjee brand, is targeting a Rs 4,000 crore sales booking this year. They plan to launch a luxury project in Bandra, Mumbai, with a GDV of Rs 3,000 crore. The company has already seen strong demand and plans further investments in project construction.
Keystone Realtors, a prominent name in the real estate sector under the Rustomjee brand, is setting its sights on tapping into Mumbai's robust housing demand.
The company plans to launch a high-end residential project at Bandstand, Bandra, next month with a gross development value of approximately Rs 3,000 crore. Chairman Boman Irani expressed confidence in achieving Rs 4,000 crore in sales bookings this fiscal year.
With a 40% increase in sales, the firm is optimistic about the strong buyer interest in Mumbai, driven by economic growth and favorable loan rates.