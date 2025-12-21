AFC Unveils Nations League to Elevate Asian Football Competition

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is set to introduce an AFC Nations League, aiming to intensify competition among its member countries. This initiative comes in response to UEFA's implementation of a similar successful format in 2018.

This announcement comes just a day after the Confederation of African Football made a similar declaration for 2029, highlighting a global shift in organizing international competitions.

The AFC cited challenges such as limited opponent availability and rising operational costs as reasons for the new league. The format and timeline for this new tournament will be finalized after consultations with relevant stakeholders.