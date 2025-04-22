Navigating Turbulence: How U.S. Defense Contractors Face Trade Tensions

Major U.S. defense contractors are holding firm on their financial forecasts for 2025, navigating the uncertainties posed by President Trump's tariffs. Lockheed Martin has reaffirmed its forecasts, driven by sustained demand for missile systems and fighter jets. Northrop Grumman has also maintained its sales prediction, expressing confidence despite potential narrowing of profit margins.

In contrast, RTX Corp, formerly Raytheon Technologies, expressed concern about an $850 million profit reduction due to new metal tariffs, emphasizing the diverse impacts of trade policies on defense and commercial aerospace sectors. RTX's sizable commercial aerospace business amplifies these concerns, distinguishing its stance from others in the industry.

The defense industry is under pressure from a global trade war, impacting supply chains and strategies. Despite these challenges, global demand for weaponry, fueled by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, provides some cushion against trade uncertainties. Nevertheless, RTX's concerns highlight vulnerabilities in the sector under trade pressures.

