EIB Backs $500M LeapFrog Climate Strategy for Green Growth in Africa and Asia

The European Investment Bank (EIB), recognized as the financial arm of the European Union, has made a significant move in accelerating global climate action with a $60 million investment in a new climate-focused fund by private equity powerhouse LeapFrog Investments. This pledge is a cornerstone of LeapFrog’s ambitious $500 million Climate Investment Strategy aimed at deploying transformative green technologies across Africa and Asia—two of the world’s fastest-growing and most climate-vulnerable regions.

Announced during the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund, the initiative is set to drive access to low-carbon solutions in sectors such as transport, energy, agriculture, and housing. The strategy is also being backed by other key global financial institutions, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Singapore’s state investment company Temasek, and the Swiss Development Finance Institution (SIFEM).

LeapFrog’s $500M Vision for a Greener Emerging World

LeapFrog Investments’ Climate Investment Strategy is designed to tackle a looming global challenge: ensuring the development of emerging economies without pushing the planet beyond its carbon limits. The firm aims to unlock scalable, commercially viable solutions that directly address emissions-intensive sectors and foster sustainable livelihoods for billions of people.

With the new funding, LeapFrog is prioritizing investments in businesses that are innovating in clean technologies—examples include electric mobility, renewable energy, and energy-efficient housing. Among the initial recipients is Battery Smart, India’s largest battery-as-a-service provider catering to two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles, which are a mainstay of urban transportation in South Asia.

“This investment represents more than just financial support—it’s a vote of confidence in a green, inclusive future for emerging markets,” said Dr. Andy Kuper, Founder and CEO of LeapFrog Investments. “With partners like EIB, IFC, and Temasek, we are championing a generational transition for over four billion people who make up the bulk of the world's consumers and producers.”

EIB’s Commitment to Climate: A Model for Public-Private Collaboration

Nadia Calviño, President of the EIB Group, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration: “Today’s announcement is an example of public-private partnership at its best, and a strong statement on Europe’s climate leadership. At the EIB, we are staying the course and consolidating our role as The Climate Bank.”

With climate change impacts intensifying, particularly in emerging markets, the need for capital to drive green transitions has never been more urgent. According to recent data, consumers in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa contribute around 25% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions—a figure projected to rise sharply to 73% by 2030 without bold intervention.

LeapFrog’s initiative stands out not only for its scale but also for its focus on consumer-centric technologies that create tangible benefits: improved mobility, access to clean energy, sustainable housing, and affordable green food systems.

Unlocking Opportunity Through Climate Action

The investment marks a significant milestone in the global effort to align sustainable development goals with climate resilience. It is also a testament to the growing appetite among institutional investors to blend profit with purpose by backing solutions that drive inclusive economic growth while reducing environmental harm.

As the climate strategy rolls out, LeapFrog aims to catalyze hundreds of millions of dollars in additional private capital, creating a multiplier effect that can amplify the environmental and social impact across developing regions.

“The opportunity is immense,” said IFC’s Vice-President of Industries Mohammed Gouled during the announcement. “By financing innovative green businesses today, we are shaping the economies—and climate future—of tomorrow.”

LeapFrog’s Climate Investment Strategy, bolstered by the EIB’s significant backing, represents a dynamic shift in the way capital flows into emerging markets. It underscores the urgent need—and immense opportunity—to finance climate-smart solutions that serve both people and the planet. With global support now converging, the path to a green and inclusive future in Africa and Asia is becoming increasingly visible—and achievable.