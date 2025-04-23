Left Menu

Reopening Vital Route: Jammu-Srinagar Highway Resumes Amid Turmoil

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopened for one-way traffic after three days of closure due to landslides. A special train from Katra to Delhi was introduced to help stranded passengers. In response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, efforts intensified for the safe return of tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:19 IST
  • India

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, an essential all-weather route connecting Kashmir with the rest of India, has reopened for one-way traffic following its closure due to multiple landslides caused by severe weather conditions. The highway had been blocked for three days, creating significant disruption in travel plans.

Authorities have launched a special train from SMVD Katra to New Delhi to aid stranded passengers amidst the chaos. This initiative is part of the administration's ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of visitors, urging everyone to comply with established guidelines during this challenging time.

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam further complicated matters, prompting a mass departure of tourists from Kashmir. In response, the government is making concerted efforts, including coordinating extra flights, to facilitate the safe return of visitors. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his sorrow over the situation, emphasizing the necessity of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

