Left Menu

World Bank Forecasts Slowdown for India's Economy Amid Global Uncertainty

The World Bank has revised India's growth forecast for 2025-26 down to 6.3% due to global economic challenges and policy uncertainties. The growth forecast for 2024-25 was also lowered to 6.5%. South Asia faces downgraded growth prospects, with the World Bank urging reforms to tackle fiscal and climate vulnerabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:25 IST
World Bank Forecasts Slowdown for India's Economy Amid Global Uncertainty
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank has readjusted its growth forecast for India, projecting a decline from 6.5% in 2024-25 to 6.3% in 2025-26. This decision comes amidst global economic weaknesses and potential policy uncertainties that could counterbalance the positive effects of monetary easing and regulatory improvements in India.

The Reserve Bank of India has similarly revised its growth projections for the 2025-26 fiscal year, lowering them from 6.7% to 6.5%. This change is attributed to uncertainties stemming from trade tensions, notably reciprocal tariffs issued by the US, as highlighted in the World Bank's recent "South Asia Development Update."

The World Bank's biannual evaluation suggests that enhancing domestic revenue mobilization could stabilize fiscal conditions in South Asia, increasing resilience against future economic shocks. The region's projected growth is expected to decrease to 5.8% in 2025, before rising slightly to 6.1% in 2026, due to ongoing risks and limited economic buffers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025