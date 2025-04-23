Left Menu

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Landslide Closure

The Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened for one-way traffic after a three-day closure due to landslides. A special train from Katra to New Delhi was launched to aid stranded passengers. The reopening follows a terror attack in Pahalgam, which led to an exodus of tourists from the Kashmir valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The crucial Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopened on Wednesday, offering one-way traffic after being shut for three days due to multiple landslides, an official spokesperson announced.

The highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of India, emphasizing its importance for connectivity, especially following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, which claimed 26 lives.

Efforts to facilitate the safe exodus of tourists from the valley are underway, as authorities urge cooperation for organized travel arrangements, including a special train service launched between Katra and New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

