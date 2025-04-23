Left Menu

IBI Media Technologies Expands with RoofandFloor Acquisition

IBI Media Technologies has acquired RoofandFloor from KSL Digital Ventures, enhancing its portfolio as a renowned real estate platform in India. The integration of RoofandFloor as a standalone entity is set to strengthen IBI Media's national presence and enrich home-buying experiences across the country.

Updated: 23-04-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
IBI Media Technologies Private Limited has announced a major expansion by acquiring the RoofandFloor brand from KSL Digital Ventures Limited, part of The Hindu group. RoofandFloor, recognized as one of India's leading digital real estate platforms, will now operate as a separate, standalone vertical within IBI Media's diverse portfolio.

Founded in 2014, Chennai-based IBI Media, started as a bootstrapped venture, has grown significantly, driving high-intent property discovery for homebuyers, delivering robust returns for developers, and broadening its influence across South India. The acquisition strengthens their brand architecture nationally while staying committed to their hyperlocal roots.

Mr. Ilavarasan P, Founder & CEO of IBI Media, emphasized the strategic move's significance, highlighting the aim to deliver smarter, more human-centric real estate experiences. Mr. R Chandrasekaran, Chairman of KSL Digital Ventures, expressed confidence in IBI Media's capability to lead RoofandFloor into its next evolution. Further details are available at www.roofandfloor.com.

