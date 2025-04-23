IBI Media Technologies Expands with RoofandFloor Acquisition

IBI Media Technologies Private Limited has announced a major expansion by acquiring the RoofandFloor brand from KSL Digital Ventures Limited, part of The Hindu group. RoofandFloor, recognized as one of India's leading digital real estate platforms, will now operate as a separate, standalone vertical within IBI Media's diverse portfolio.

Founded in 2014, Chennai-based IBI Media, started as a bootstrapped venture, has grown significantly, driving high-intent property discovery for homebuyers, delivering robust returns for developers, and broadening its influence across South India. The acquisition strengthens their brand architecture nationally while staying committed to their hyperlocal roots.

Mr. Ilavarasan P, Founder & CEO of IBI Media, emphasized the strategic move's significance, highlighting the aim to deliver smarter, more human-centric real estate experiences. Mr. R Chandrasekaran, Chairman of KSL Digital Ventures, expressed confidence in IBI Media's capability to lead RoofandFloor into its next evolution. Further details are available at www.roofandfloor.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)