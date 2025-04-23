Left Menu

Free Health Camp for Thane Police Marks Impactful Community Support

Jijau Foundation, in partnership with Thane Police, organized a free health camp for officers and their families, promoting timely health interventions. Notable police officials supported the initiative as a morale booster, enhancing wellness awareness among the force. Thousands participated, showcasing community appreciation for police sacrifices and health needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:18 IST
Jijau Foundation Organizes Free Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp for Thane Police Force and Their Families. Image Credit: ANI
On April 22, 2025, Jijau Educational and Social Foundation, alongside the Thane City Police Commissionerate, organized a Free Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp in Thane City for police personnel and their families.

The initiative, supported by key figures such as Ashutosh Dumbre, IPS, aimed to provide preventive care and emphasize health amidst the challenging conditions faced by police officers.

With thousands attending, the camp highlighted the importance of regular medical check-ups, endorsed by numerous police officials, furthering community recognition of the police's dedication and sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

