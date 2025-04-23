Free Health Camp for Thane Police Marks Impactful Community Support

On April 22, 2025, Jijau Educational and Social Foundation, alongside the Thane City Police Commissionerate, organized a Free Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp in Thane City for police personnel and their families.

The initiative, supported by key figures such as Ashutosh Dumbre, IPS, aimed to provide preventive care and emphasize health amidst the challenging conditions faced by police officers.

With thousands attending, the camp highlighted the importance of regular medical check-ups, endorsed by numerous police officials, furthering community recognition of the police's dedication and sacrifices.

