Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: The Revolutionary Shift in India's Economy

Lord Meghnad Desai hails Manmohan Singh as India's 'most revolutionary prime minister' for his role in liberalising the economy in 1991. Singh's reforms transformed India from a closed system to a market-driven economy, setting the stage for sustained economic growth. His impact is compared to China's growth rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh: The Revolutionary Shift in India's Economy
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Economist Lord Meghnad Desai recently commended the late Manmohan Singh, lauding him as India's 'most revolutionary prime minister' due to his pivotal economic reforms in 1991. Singh's liberalisation policies fundamentally reshaped the country's economy, driving it towards a more market-oriented model.

Addressing attendees at the launch of 'Telecom Wars: The Race to Capture a Billion Voices,' a book by journalist Deepali Gupta, Desai remarked on Singh's unique position as a key figure within India's establishment who catalyzed significant change during his tenure as finance minister. Primarily known for his moderate demeanor, Singh embraced transformation upon assuming ministerial control.

Desai attributed India's enduring economic growth trajectory post-1991 to Singh and then-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Meanwhile, Gupta's book highlights strategic leaps in India's telecom sector, illustrating the immense impact of technological advancement on the nation's global economic aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025