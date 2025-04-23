RC Reddy IAS Study Circle Celebrates Top Performers in Civil Services Exam 2024

Hyderabad's RC Reddy IAS Study Circle has distinguished itself once again in the realm of competitive examinations, celebrating the success of its students in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 with a grand Success Meet held at its Ashok Nagar facility. Known for its legacy of excellence spanning over 40 years, the institute highlighted the achievements of its students who have entered prestigious services such as the IAS and IPS.

The celebration featured recognition of top performers, including Ravula Jayasimha Reddy who earned an All India Rank (AIR) of 46, Saichaitanya Jadhav with AIR 68, and Chakka Snehith securing AIR 94 among others. With a total of over 27 rankers from diverse backgrounds making their mark, the 2024 results reflect the institution's dedication to offering tailored and exam-oriented guidance under the leadership of R.C. Reddy, its Founder and Director. Reddy expressed pride in the hard work and success of students from rural and lower-middle-class areas, reaffirming the institution's commitment to empowering aspirants.

Asst. Director Sangamithra noted that every successful candidate reinforces the mission of providing quality student-centric guidance. With over four decades of guiding more than a thousand civil service rankers who now serve throughout India, the institution continues to be a pivotal force in their journey toward serving the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)