A Lesson in Life: Former Student Saves Retired Teacher with Groundbreaking Surgery

Elizabeth Fijardo, 92, received Mumbai's first leadless pacemaker in a groundbreaking surgery by her former student Dr. Haresh Mehta at SL Raheja Hospital. This minimally invasive procedure, adapting to anatomical challenges, marks a significant advancement in cardiac care, offering safer solutions for elderly patients.

Dr Haresh Mehta, Director-Interventional & Structural Cardiology, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate. Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark medical achievement, 92-year-old retired schoolteacher Elizabeth Fijardo underwent Mumbai's first leadless pacemaker procedure at SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim. Notably, the surgery was performed by Dr. Haresh Mehta, Director of Interventional & Structural Cardiology, who was once her student.

The procedure was modified due to anatomical challenges, utilizing the jugular vein for pacemaker implantation. Dr. Mehta and his team strategically adapted the surgery to suit Fijardo's unique requirements, given her small stature and heart size.

The leadless pacemaker, a minimally invasive device, promises efficient heart rhythm regulation with minimal recovery time, making it particularly beneficial for elderly patients. The patient, now fully recovered, and her family express deep gratitude, noting the poignancy of a former student advocating for his teacher's heart health.

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

