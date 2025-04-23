A Lesson in Life: Former Student Saves Retired Teacher with Groundbreaking Surgery

In a landmark medical achievement, 92-year-old retired schoolteacher Elizabeth Fijardo underwent Mumbai's first leadless pacemaker procedure at SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim. Notably, the surgery was performed by Dr. Haresh Mehta, Director of Interventional & Structural Cardiology, who was once her student.

The procedure was modified due to anatomical challenges, utilizing the jugular vein for pacemaker implantation. Dr. Mehta and his team strategically adapted the surgery to suit Fijardo's unique requirements, given her small stature and heart size.

The leadless pacemaker, a minimally invasive device, promises efficient heart rhythm regulation with minimal recovery time, making it particularly beneficial for elderly patients. The patient, now fully recovered, and her family express deep gratitude, noting the poignancy of a former student advocating for his teacher's heart health.

(With inputs from agencies.)