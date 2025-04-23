Market Surge Adds Rs 36.65 Lakh Crore to Investor Wealth
Investors witnessed a significant increase in wealth, with Rs 36.65 lakh crore added in a week due to an 8% rise in equity markets. Sensex and Nifty indices saw consecutive gains, driven by strong FII buying and positive global cues, including optimism from US-China trade talks and Fed decisions.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable turn of events, investors have seen their wealth swell by Rs 36.65 lakh crore in just seven days, thanks to a steep rally in the equity market. The BSE Sensex, a key benchmark index, soared over 8% during this period.
Wednesday's trading session marked a significant milestone as the BSE benchmark climbed 520.90 points, closing at its highest level since mid-December. The equity market's sustained momentum was largely attributed to positive global cues, including U.S. President Donald Trump's optimistic outlook on trade negotiations with China and his assurances regarding the Federal Reserve.
The rally was primarily driven by a surge in various sectors, with tech stocks like HCL Tech leading the charge. However, banking stocks experienced profit-booking. Nevertheless, the overall sentiment remained buoyant, propelling indices to continued highs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- investors
- equity market
- Sensex
- Nifty
- Trump
- China trade
- Fed
- stock rally
- HCL Tech
- BSE
ALSO READ
Trade Turbulence: Fed Considers Impact of Tariff Anxiety
Supreme Court Allows Trump to Pursue Venezuelan Deportations Amid Controversy
Federal Workforce Downsize: New Buyout Offers Amid Market Uncertainty
Court Upholds Block on Trump's Fast-Track Deportations Amidst Legal Battle
DHS Proposes Voluntary Workforce Transition Amid Federal Changes