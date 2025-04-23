Left Menu

Connecting Journeys: New Foot Overbridge Unites Key Delhi Stations

The newly constructed foot overbridge linking Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is now complete, enhancing commuter convenience in Delhi. This 280-metre bridge features six travelators and improves connectivity between key stations in the region, benefiting all pedestrians, including those with mobility challenges.

The newly completed foot overbridge connecting Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station promises to enhance commuter convenience in Delhi. According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the significant structure is now open to the public, courtesy of the removal of construction barricades.

Spanning 280 metres and equipped with six travelators, the bridge facilitates smoother movement between the two key stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. The NCRTC has also refreshed the road leading to Hazrat Nizamuddin Station with new blacktop to improve travel conditions for commuters.

The foot overbridge is especially designed to provide a safe and accessible route for women, children, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and travelers with luggage. Rapid progress continues on the Delhi corridor, with trial runs already under way on a 4.5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar, poised to open soon.

