Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg Stays Optimistic Amid US-China Trade Tensions

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg remains optimistic that the US-China trade war won't derail the company's recovery or aircraft delivery targets. With three planes ready in China, two have returned to Seattle due to halted deliveries. Ortberg highlights possible redirection of unsold planes amid rising tariffs from the trade conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:53 IST
Boeing's CEO Kelly Ortberg expressed confidence on Wednesday that the ongoing US-China trade dispute will not hinder Boeing's financial recovery. The company still aims to meet its aircraft delivery targets despite Chinese airlines currently refusing Boeing planes.

Speaking on CNBC, Ortberg revealed that Boeing had three aircraft prepared for delivery in China, yet two have returned due to Beijing's refusal to take deliveries amidst the US-China trade tensions. Ortberg stated that Boeing will adopt a 'pragmatic' approach moving forward.

In response to the challenging environment, Ortberg mentioned the possibility of redirecting undelivered aircraft to other clients. This comes as President Trump's tariffs increase up to 145%, straining financial markets. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent anticipates a 'de-escalation' in the ongoing trade conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

