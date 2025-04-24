Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Pilgrim Services

The Second Edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 recently concluded in Madinah, marking a pivotal advancement in the development of pilgrim services. Held at the King Salman International Conference Centre, the event was orchestrated by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in collaboration with the Guests of Rahman Service Program.

The forum attracted global attention, with His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud inaugurating the event. Emphasizing its historical significance, the forum was instrumental in fostering dialogue among 150 exhibitors from 100 countries, resulting in an impressive 4,251 cooperation agreements, a 25% boost over the previous year.

Featuring 100 speakers and 50 specialized workshops, the event underscored technological innovation in services like smart transportation and healthcare for pilgrims. Over 30,000 attendees, exceeding expectations, engaged in discussions and field visits, reinforcing the forum's role in advancing the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals to enhance the Umrah sector by 30% in the last quarter of 2024.

