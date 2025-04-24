Forging the Future: India's Steel Revolution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the steel industry to strengthen India’s resilience by bolstering production and global partnerships. Addressing raw material security, he emphasized innovation, technology upgrades, and sustainable practices. Modi aims to boost steel capacity to 300 MT by 2030, enhancing infrastructure and export potential.
In a compelling address at the India Steel 2025 event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the steel industry to unite for a 'resilient, revolutionary, and steel-strong India.' He urged the sector to boost production and foster global partnerships to maintain raw material security.
Highlighting steel as a 'sunrise sector,' Modi emphasized the need for innovation, process improvements, and import substitution strategies to meet increasing domestic and global demands. The Prime Minister announced ambitious targets to expand steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030.
Modi stressed the importance of utilizing untapped greenfield mines and exploring coal alternatives. He noted that large infrastructure projects and smart city developments are driving high-grade steel demand, while aiming for zero imports and increased exports to position India as a global steel leader.
