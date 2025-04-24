Left Menu

Forging the Future: India's Steel Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the steel industry to strengthen India’s resilience by bolstering production and global partnerships. Addressing raw material security, he emphasized innovation, technology upgrades, and sustainable practices. Modi aims to boost steel capacity to 300 MT by 2030, enhancing infrastructure and export potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:59 IST
Forging the Future: India's Steel Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the India Steel 2025 event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the steel industry to unite for a 'resilient, revolutionary, and steel-strong India.' He urged the sector to boost production and foster global partnerships to maintain raw material security.

Highlighting steel as a 'sunrise sector,' Modi emphasized the need for innovation, process improvements, and import substitution strategies to meet increasing domestic and global demands. The Prime Minister announced ambitious targets to expand steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030.

Modi stressed the importance of utilizing untapped greenfield mines and exploring coal alternatives. He noted that large infrastructure projects and smart city developments are driving high-grade steel demand, while aiming for zero imports and increased exports to position India as a global steel leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025