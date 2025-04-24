Left Menu

Brands vs. Bargains: The Battle for Consumer Loyalty

Leading household goods producers like Nestle and Unilever are reducing U.S. price hikes to stay competitive against private-label brands amid a global trade war. As tariffs increase costs, consumers are increasingly turning to cheaper alternatives, impacting major brands' market share and prompting strategic pricing adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:06 IST
Major household goods manufacturers are scaling back price increases in the U.S. to compete with private-label brands amid growing trade tensions. Companies like Nestle and Unilever are adjusting their pricing strategies as tariffs create economic uncertainties and consumers lean towards cheaper options.

The ongoing trade war, driven by U.S. tariffs on multiple countries, has heightened concerns about a possible recession. Leading firms must adapt their pricing strategies as consumer confidence wanes, said Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe.

Analysts note a shift in consumer habits with more shoppers gravitating towards private-label products, posing a challenge for established brands. Economic pressures have forced companies to be cautious with price increases to sustain consumer loyalty and market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

