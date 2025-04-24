Russia Condemns Japan's $3 Billion Aid to Ukraine
Russia criticizes Japan's decision to allocate profits from frozen Russian assets as a $3 billion loan to Ukraine. The move is termed as treacherous by Moscow, claiming it amounts to theft. This action is likely to strain diplomatic relations between Russia and Japan, according to officials.
Russia has expressed strong disapproval of Japan's decision to utilize profits from frozen Russian assets to extend a $3 billion loan to Ukraine. Moscow has labeled the move as treacherous and akin to theft.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned that the Japanese loan would inevitably damage Russia-Japan relations.
The unfolding financial maneuver reflects the ongoing geopolitical tensions and could influence future diplomatic engagements between the two nations.
