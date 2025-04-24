Russia Condemns Japan's $3 Billion Aid to Ukraine

Russia has expressed strong disapproval of Japan's decision to utilize profits from frozen Russian assets to extend a $3 billion loan to Ukraine. Moscow has labeled the move as treacherous and akin to theft.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned that the Japanese loan would inevitably damage Russia-Japan relations.

The unfolding financial maneuver reflects the ongoing geopolitical tensions and could influence future diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)