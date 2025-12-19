High-Stakes Diplomacy: Envoy's Mission to Resolve Ukraine Conflict

In a bid to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict, White House envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to hold talks in Miami on Friday with the national security advisers of Ukraine, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, according to sources cited by Axios.

Additionally, Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, is set to meet with a Russian delegation over the weekend. A White House official confirmed the planned meetings to Reuters as efforts continue to reach an agreement to end Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

This diplomatic effort underscores the complex and high-stakes negotiations necessary to address the tensions in Eastern Europe, reflecting the broader geopolitical entanglements at play.