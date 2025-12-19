Tea Diplomacy: A New Chapter in Parliament Relations

In an unexpected display of camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi engaged in a cordial chat during a tea meeting hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The gathering marked the end of the Winter Session of Parliament, inviting leaders from various parties for a brief moment of relaxation.

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad, reportedly shared her dedication to learning Malayalam with Modi, aiming to better connect with her constituents. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister offered insights from his recent travel to Africa and the Middle East, emphasizing Ethiopia's impressive social and economic progress.

The informal meeting saw light-hearted exchanges, with Modi jesting about the short duration of the Winter Session, noting it spared the leaders from prolonged debates. The event brought together leaders like Supriya Sule, A Raja, and others, fostering a sense of unity and gratitude towards Speaker Birla for managing the session productively.

(With inputs from agencies.)