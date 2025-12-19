Left Menu

Tea Diplomacy: A New Chapter in Parliament Relations

Prime Minister Modi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi shared a rare friendly moment at a post-session tea party hosted by Speaker Om Birla. Discussions covered Gandhi's efforts to learn Malayalam for her Kerala constituents and Modi's insights from his recent international trip, among other topics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:18 IST
Tea Diplomacy: A New Chapter in Parliament Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected display of camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi engaged in a cordial chat during a tea meeting hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The gathering marked the end of the Winter Session of Parliament, inviting leaders from various parties for a brief moment of relaxation.

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad, reportedly shared her dedication to learning Malayalam with Modi, aiming to better connect with her constituents. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister offered insights from his recent travel to Africa and the Middle East, emphasizing Ethiopia's impressive social and economic progress.

The informal meeting saw light-hearted exchanges, with Modi jesting about the short duration of the Winter Session, noting it spared the leaders from prolonged debates. The event brought together leaders like Supriya Sule, A Raja, and others, fostering a sense of unity and gratitude towards Speaker Birla for managing the session productively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025