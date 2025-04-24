Laurus Labs' Profits Triple as Sales Surge

Laurus Labs, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, has announced a significant tripling of its consolidated profits to Rs 234 crore for the March quarter. This remarkable growth, attributed to strong sales figures, contrasts sharply with the Rs 76 crore net profit recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In their latest financial disclosures, Laurus Labs reported an increase in revenue to Rs 1,720 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 1,440 crore a year earlier. Overall, for the fiscal year 2024-25, the company's profit rose to Rs 358 crore, underscoring the sustained demand for its CDMO offerings and strategic business advancements.

Founder & CEO Satyanarayana Chava highlighted the company's transformative progress, driven by a commitment to client cooperation and technological innovation. Looking forward, CFO V V Ravi Kumar emphasized continued focus on operational excellence and sustained revenue growth, supported by strategic capital investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)