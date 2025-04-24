Left Menu

ACC Ltd Reports Record Sales Despite Profit Decline

ACC Ltd posted a 20.4% decline in net profit for the March quarter despite record sales volumes and revenue increases. The cement maker, part of Adani Cement, reported a net profit of Rs 751.04 crore, with revenue from operations up by 12.7%, driven by significant growth in cement and ready-mix concrete segments.

Cement maker ACC Ltd has announced a 20.4% drop in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, totaling Rs 751.04 crore, compared to Rs 943.39 crore a year ago. The company's revenue from operations rose by 12.7%, reaching Rs 5,207.3 crore, driven by significant sales growth.

Despite the profit fall, ACC Ltd, now part of Adani Cement, achieved record sales volume of 11.9 million tonnes—an increase of 14%, marking its highest-ever sales volume in a quarter. Revenue from ready-mix concrete soared by 32.12% to Rs 419.92 crore.

The company remains optimistic, with CEO Vinod Bahety highlighting strategic milestones and capacity expansion efforts in response to rising infrastructure and housing demand. The firm projects a 7-8% growth rate in the next fiscal year supported by government infrastructure spending and sectoral demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

