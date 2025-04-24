Left Menu

Green Light for Liverpool Bay CCS: A Step Towards UK's Net Zero Goals

The British government and Eni have confirmed an agreement for the Liverpool Bay carbon capture project. This initiative aims to reduce emissions by transporting CO2 from industrial areas to Eni's depleted gas fields. It forms a core part of Britain's strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government and Italian energy giant Eni have announced their agreement on the Liverpool Bay carbon capture project, marking a significant milestone. This development paves the way for the project's construction phase.

With up to £21.7 billion earmarked for various carbon capture projects over 25 years, the government aims to curb emissions and boost employment in northern England. The Liverpool Bay project is a key component of this initiative, helping to cut emissions from one of the UK's major industrial hubs.

This venture involves constructing 35 km of new pipelines, designed to link industrial plants with the Liverpool Bay CCS network, and facilitates the transport of CO2 for storage in depleted gas fields. Eni's involvement as the CO2 transport and storage operator underscores the project's significance in the UK's net zero emissions strategy by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

