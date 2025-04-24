Green Light for Liverpool Bay CCS: A Step Towards UK's Net Zero Goals

The British government and Italian energy giant Eni have announced their agreement on the Liverpool Bay carbon capture project, marking a significant milestone. This development paves the way for the project's construction phase.

With up to £21.7 billion earmarked for various carbon capture projects over 25 years, the government aims to curb emissions and boost employment in northern England. The Liverpool Bay project is a key component of this initiative, helping to cut emissions from one of the UK's major industrial hubs.

This venture involves constructing 35 km of new pipelines, designed to link industrial plants with the Liverpool Bay CCS network, and facilitates the transport of CO2 for storage in depleted gas fields. Eni's involvement as the CO2 transport and storage operator underscores the project's significance in the UK's net zero emissions strategy by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)