Left Menu

CISF Strengthens Airport Security: Lengpui Takes Off

The CISF has taken over the security at Mizoram's Lengpui Airport with 121 personnel, enhancing safety amid rising passenger traffic. Strategically located near borders, the airport serves as a vital link. The move replaces previous protection by state police and CRPF, underscoring an improved security approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:31 IST
CISF Strengthens Airport Security: Lengpui Takes Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officially assumed responsibility for the security at Mizoram's strategic Lengpui Airport on Thursday. The induction was marked by a ceremonial handover of a key, signifying the importance of the installation amid rising concerns about border security and connectivity.

Strategically positioned at around 32 km from Aizawl and near major international borders, the Lengpui Airport serves as a crucial air link to urban centers like Kolkata and Delhi. Previously guarded by local police and the Central Reserve Police Force, the airport now benefits from the CISF's specialized security expertise, marking a new chapter in its operational history.

Implemented with a strength of 121 personnel under the command of a Deputy Commandant, the move aims to bolster counter-terrorist measures at the airport. This comes amid its designation as the 69th facility under CISF's national civil aviation security initiatives, reflecting broader efforts to enhance aviation security across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025