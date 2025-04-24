CISF Strengthens Airport Security: Lengpui Takes Off

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officially assumed responsibility for the security at Mizoram's strategic Lengpui Airport on Thursday. The induction was marked by a ceremonial handover of a key, signifying the importance of the installation amid rising concerns about border security and connectivity.

Strategically positioned at around 32 km from Aizawl and near major international borders, the Lengpui Airport serves as a crucial air link to urban centers like Kolkata and Delhi. Previously guarded by local police and the Central Reserve Police Force, the airport now benefits from the CISF's specialized security expertise, marking a new chapter in its operational history.

Implemented with a strength of 121 personnel under the command of a Deputy Commandant, the move aims to bolster counter-terrorist measures at the airport. This comes amid its designation as the 69th facility under CISF's national civil aviation security initiatives, reflecting broader efforts to enhance aviation security across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)