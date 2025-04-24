Left Menu

IMF Highlights Asia's Monetary Strategy Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

The International Monetary Fund suggests Asian central banks can ease monetary policy to counter U.S. tariffs' impact. Asia's growth forecasts are down, with economic uncertainty due to Trump's tariffs. Low inflation allows maneuvering room, though regional vulnerability to trade shocks and financial volatility remain significant risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:47 IST
IMF Highlights Asia's Monetary Strategy Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to newly levied U.S. tariffs, Asian central banks have an opportunity to adjust monetary policy, suggested a senior official from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday. The IMF has consequently lowered its GDP projections for this predominantly export-oriented region.

Fresh forecasts from the IMF predict Asia's economic growth will taper off, dropping to approximately 3.9% in 2025 and 4.0% in 2026. Director Krishna Srinivasan attributes this slowdown to the heightened uncertainty in global trade policies, exacerbated by U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff announcements.

Despite the global trade tensions, Srinivasan believes there is latitude for monetary policy easing due to relatively stable inflation rates. However, the potential shock to capital flows and investments, alongside vulnerabilities linked to open trade economies, present lingering threats to the region's economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025