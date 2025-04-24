Swift Response: Aviation Ministry Eases Tourist Return from J&K Amid High Fare Crisis
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the civil aviation ministry facilitated the return of tourists from J&K by increasing flights and monitoring airfares. Actions included operating 110 flights and reducing fares to alleviate travellers' cost concerns amid social media outcry over high prices.
- Country:
- India
The civil aviation ministry swiftly responded to the Pahalgam terror attack by facilitating the return of stranded tourists with 110 flights, including eight new services, out of Srinagar airport. This intervention comes as part of concerted efforts to manage airfares and ensure the effective return of passengers.
The ministry noted that high airfares had spurred concerns on social media, attributed largely to connecting flights' cumulative fare structures. They clarified that business and economy class ticket pricing often appeared merged, misleading passengers about the extent of fare inflation.
Airlines have waived fees and increased capacity on Srinagar routes as part of these efforts, resulting in significantly reduced fares within a short period. The ministry emphasized the importance of distinguishing between economy and business class rates to receive accurate fare details, ensuring passengers understand their travel options.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Unites in Crisis: Support Helpline and Swift Action Amid Pahalgam Attack
Political Drama Unfolds as JD-U Skips Key Meeting on Pahalgam Attack
Kashmir Unites in Grief: Pahalgam Attack Sparks Protest and Mourning
Mukesh Ambani Offers Free Care to Pahalgam Attack Victims
Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Faces Setback After Pahalgam Attack