Traders Unite: Capital's Markets Shut Down in Solidarity

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) declared a 'bandh' in the national capital on Friday, protesting against the recent Pahalgam terror attack. On Thursday, trade organizations conducted a candle march at Connaught Place to show solidarity with the victims.

The CTI reported that more than 100 markets would close in observance of the protest. On Tuesday, terrorists launched a deadly attack in Pahalgam, killing 26 people, including a foreign national and a Jammu and Kashmir resident. Anger is widespread among traders.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal expressed the business community's deep disturbance over the incident and its collective opposition to such attacks. Numerous markets participated in the shutdown, with black armbands as a symbol of protest, while merchant associations pledged their support to the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)