Anar Patel Takes Charge as President of Shree Khodaldham Sangathan

Anar Patel, daughter of Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, has been appointed as the president of the Shree Khodaldham Sangathan. Her leadership role was announced by Naresh Patel, chairman of Shree Khodaldham Trust, during a meeting at the trust's Kagvad headquarters.

The Shree Khodaldham Sangathan is a pivotal organization for the influential Leuva Patidar community in Gujarat. Anar Patel called on community members to stay united in her acceptance speech, emphasizing the importance of collective strength.

Naresh Patel credited with uniting the Patidars through the trust, passed the leadership to Anar Patel, who promises to fulfill her responsibilities with dedication and hard work. Anar Patel noted the importance of remembering that the community's needs surpass individual interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)