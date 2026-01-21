Tragedy Strikes as Migrant Labourer Dies After Seizure Fall
A migrant labourer from Bihar died in Ambala City after falling off a roof during a seizure. The family alleges delayed treatment at the hospital, sparking a commotion. The deceased was identified as Hari Lal. Police have intervened, and the body is undergoing a post-mortem examination.
A tragic incident unfolded in Ambala City, as a migrant labourer succumbed to injuries after falling from a roof during a seizure, according to police reports on Wednesday.
The victim, identified as 55-year-old Hari Lal from Bihar, fell at Sector 8 and was reportedly denied prompt medical attention upon arrival at the hospital, sparking family outrage.
A timeframe of chaos ensued at the hospital, requiring police intervention. Officials have confirmed that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination under police supervision.
