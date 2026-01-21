Tragedy Strikes as Migrant Labourer Dies After Seizure Fall

A tragic incident unfolded in Ambala City, as a migrant labourer succumbed to injuries after falling from a roof during a seizure, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Hari Lal from Bihar, fell at Sector 8 and was reportedly denied prompt medical attention upon arrival at the hospital, sparking family outrage.

A timeframe of chaos ensued at the hospital, requiring police intervention. Officials have confirmed that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination under police supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)