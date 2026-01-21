BJP Eyes Historic Wins in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expressed confidence in forming its government for the first time in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, aiming to unseat the ruling TMC and DMK in the imminent assembly polls.

During the meeting chaired by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, party representatives from several states presented their election preparedness reports. Based on these, the BJP projected a government formation with a full majority in West Bengal for the first time. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP-NDA coalition also anticipates a win.

The meeting emphasized the need for strengthening organizational structures at the grassroots and strategizing to counter the Congress' negative campaigns against initiatives like the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission. The BJP remains upbeat about its performance based on recent successes in local body polls across various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)