Left Menu

BJP Eyes Historic Wins in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu

The BJP aims to form its government for the first time in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, claiming readiness based on state unit reports. At a strategy meeting, BJP President Nitin Nabin reviewed election preparations, emphasizing grassroots organization and countering Congress campaigns, while the party also highlighted achievements in local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:03 IST
BJP Eyes Historic Wins in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expressed confidence in forming its government for the first time in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, aiming to unseat the ruling TMC and DMK in the imminent assembly polls.

During the meeting chaired by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, party representatives from several states presented their election preparedness reports. Based on these, the BJP projected a government formation with a full majority in West Bengal for the first time. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP-NDA coalition also anticipates a win.

The meeting emphasized the need for strengthening organizational structures at the grassroots and strategizing to counter the Congress' negative campaigns against initiatives like the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission. The BJP remains upbeat about its performance based on recent successes in local body polls across various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

 Global
2
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
3
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
4
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026