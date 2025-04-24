Trade Turmoil: Global Businesses Grapple with Trump Tariffs

Businesses worldwide are feeling the impact of President Trump's trade war, which has disrupted supply chains and increased costs. Many corporations, including Procter & Gamble, have voiced concerns about the fluctuating trade policies and the economic uncertainty they bring.

Companies like PepsiCo, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and American Airlines have downgraded their profit forecasts amid weakened consumer confidence. In a similar vein, Tesla plans to reassess its growth outlook due to these trade tensions.

Moreover, recent tariffs have forced automakers like Hyundai to rethink production strategies. Meanwhile, political uncertainty continues to challenge businesses as they navigate shifting policies and prepare for ongoing tariff negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)