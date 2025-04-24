Left Menu

Western Railway Initiates 35-Hour Mega Block for Bridge Regirdering

Western Railway has announced a 35-hour mega block for regirdering a bridge between Kandivali and Borivali. This will affect both suburban and long-distance trains from April 26-28. Services will be rerouted or canceled, impacting 73 suburban services and Express trains over the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:35 IST
  • India

The Western Railway is set to enforce a 35-hour mega block over the weekend, focusing on crucial regirdering work for a bridge located between Kandivali and Borivali.

This major disruption will affect suburban and long-distance train services, with specific rerouting and cancellations. The block will commence at 1 pm on April 26, concluding at midnight on the night of April 27 and 28, according to an official release from WR.

Vineet Abhishek, the chief public relations officer of Western Railway, explained that during the block period, some services would be redirected to fast lines, and approximately 73 suburban services would be canceled on Saturday, with around 90 more facing the same fate on Sunday. Additionally, Express trains will also experience terminations and origin changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

